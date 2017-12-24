Browns Clinch No. 1 Pick in 2018 NFL Draft with Loss vs. Bears

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns haven't won a single game this season, but they did earn something Sunday: the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft.

Cleveland fell to 0-15 on the season with a 20-3 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field and clinched the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

The typically hapless Browns were once again a disaster against the Bears (5-10), who aren't exactly headed to the Super Bowl anytime soon. DeShone Kizer completed just 50 percent of his 36 passes for 182 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions, while the defense allowed three rushing touchdowns to running back Jordan Howard and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Cleveland will again be in transition this offseason, and the No. 1 pick will serve as a potential building block and silver lining to a forgettable 2017 effort. The Browns hired John Dorsey as general manager Dec. 7 after they fired executive vice president Sashi Brown, and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Dec. 10 there was a "persistent sense in league circles" Dorsey will want to hire his own head coach to replace Hue Jackson.

Whether it is Dorsey and Jackson or Dorsey and another coach, the regime will likely look to use the No. 1 pick to find a playmaker who can establish some consistency for the struggling franchise.

Cleveland's last winning season was in 2007, and it has only two winning seasons since the current iteration of the franchise started play in 1999.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Browns to select UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen in his most recent mock draft, which could help provide some of that consistency at a position the Browns have been attempting to solidify for years.

Rosen threw for 3,756 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this season and could provide hope for the Browns considering Miller wrote "the only way they'll ever climb out of the NFL's basement is by nailing the quarterback position."