John Dorsey Named Browns GM After Sashi Brown Firing

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced they hired former Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey on Thursday to become their new GM.

This comes after the Browns already made waves Thursday when they announced they fired executive vice president Sashi Brown following a 0-12 start to the 2017 season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cleveland interviewed another general manager, satisfying the Rooney Rule, before making the Dorsey hiring official.

Schefter added more context to potential Rooney Rule concerns:

Despite the issues John Wooten raised, the Browns are ready to move on with Dorsey.

"We are thrilled to have John Dorsey lead our football operations," owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement.

They continued:

"John has been immersed in the NFL for 26 years, won two Super Bowls, built sustainable winning football teams and is highly respected for his football acumen. We know we have a critical and very positive opportunity ahead of us to profoundly impact the foundation of this football team. Bringing in someone of John Dorsey's caliber, his track record of success and his experience, significantly strengthens our opportunities to build a winning football team and that has been, and continues to be, what we want for our fans."

The Browns' statement highlighted the fact Dorsey spent 21 years as an executive for the Green Bay Packers and was the director of pro personnel for the Seattle Seahawks before he served as the Chiefs GM from 2013 through 2016.

He won two Super Bowls and helped teams reach the playoffs 19 times during his 26 years working in NFL player personnel.

That is the type of success Cleveland is looking for, considering the team is a mere 1-27 since Brown was promoted to lead the personnel department before the 2016 campaign.

Head coach Hue Jackson is also 1-27 since he assumed his role, but Haslem said he will remain the coach in 2018 in a statement.

Dorsey will have his work cut out for him in leading a team without a win this season and without a playoff appearance since the 2002 campaign.