Ryan Shazier Seen in Wheelchair at Steelers Facility After Spine Injury

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier used a wheelchair while visiting the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh on Saturday, PennLive.com's Jacob Klinger reported.

Based on Klinger's report, it was unclear whether Shazier was able to walk. Shazier suffered a spinal injury in the Steelers' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4.

According to the Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski, "a small handful of teammates and team staff members were in the lobby" as Shazier boarded an elevator and traveled to the Steelers offices in the building.

Shazier's father, Vernon, spoke to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday. Vernon Shazier said his son was making progress in his rehab but didn't offer any specifics regarding his status.

"We have seen some improvement that is encouraging," he said. "We're taking it one day at a time. We do not know what tomorrow holds. It's a [daily] journey we don't know. But I know God is getting the message."

Shazier made his first public appearance after the injury during Pittsburgh's defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Steelers showed Shazier waiving a terrible towel, which drew a loud ovation from the Heinz Field crowd:

The Steelers placed Shazier on injured reserve Dec. 12. He earned his second straight trip to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

"Ryan had two goals going into the year—a Pro Bowl and a Super Bowl," Vernon Shazier told Fowler. "He's been able to check one off the list. He's hoping to check the next one off."