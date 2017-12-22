James Harden Says He's Tired of 'Bulls--t Calls' from Refs After Clippers Loss

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2017

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 22: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets brings the ball down the court in the first half against the LA Clippers at Toyota Center on December 22, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

James Harden was ejected with 26 seconds remaining in the Houston Rockets' 128-118 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center on Friday night, and he didn't hide his frustration with the officiating when speaking to reporters after the game. 

"Bulls--t calls," Harden said, according to video captured by ClutchFans. "I'm tired of hearing 'I made a mistake' or 'I didn't see it.' It's frustrating to hear as a player. I know we all make mistakes, but it's just frustrating."

Most notably, Harden was called for offensive fouls 49 seconds apart with the Rockets looking to make up ground late in the fourth quarter.  

The Clippers ultimately parlayed those two extra possessions into six points, and Houston's hopes of a comeback were dashed. 

The Rockets, who are 25-6, have now lost consecutive games twice this season. 

Harden, meanwhile, dropped 51 points for the second straight game and became the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2007 to top the half-century mark in back-to-back outings. 

The Beard wasn't interested in hearing about silver linings, though. 

"It doesn't matter," he said, according to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. "We lost." 

Houston will return to the floor on Christmas Day for a road tilt with Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder

