Tom Brady Avoids Questions About Trainer Reportedly Being Banned from Sideline

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady avoided answering questions about his personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, reportedly having his access to the team revoked.

When asked by a reporter about the situation between Guerrero and the Patriots, Brady fired back by disagreeing with the question.

"I don't really agree with your question, so I don't know what you're talking about," he said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "How do you know what he said?"

Per Bob Hohler of the Boston Globe, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stripped Guerrero of some of the special privileges he had previously been granted, including boarding the team plane and sideline access.

During his Friday press conference, Brady declined to say whether Hohler's report was accurate.

"I'm not saying anything," the Patriots star said. "How do you say [Belichick] said anything? You don't know anything about that."

The issue dates back to 2015 when Hohler reported members of the Patriots training and medical staff registered complaints with Belichick about Guerrero's treatment practices conflicting with what they do and Guerrero's history of legal problems that includes accusations of fraud from former business partners.

Guerrero and Brady established the TB12 training method and performance center, located just outside of Gillette Stadium, that has also treated other Patriots players.