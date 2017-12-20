Conor McGregor Tweets 'P---y' Shortly After Floyd Mayweather Denies UFC Interest

Conor McGregor Tweets 'P---y' Shortly After Floyd Mayweather Denies UFC InterestDecember 20, 2017
Conor McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the boxing ring but appeared to take the fight to social media Wednesday with a tweet seemingly directed at Mayweather.
McGregor followed with an image with his two UFC belts:
McGregor's tweets appeared to be in response to Mayweather's denial he is going to fight in UFC during an interview with FightHype.
"I never said I was going to fight in the UFC. I didn't say that," Mayweather said (h/t MMA Weekly). "I said if I wanted to and what I could do. I'm not going to do it though."
Money's comments come after UFC President Dana White said his MMA promotion was discussing a potential deal with the undefeated boxer, per ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto.
This isn't the first time the notion of Mayweather fighting in the UFC has emerged. He said during a live stream on Instagram on Dec. 12, via Fight Hype, the company offered a "three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon [to] make a billion dollars."
That may seem like an enormous amount of money, but Mayweather is a significant draw in the combat sports world. Brian Campbell of CBS Sports reported Showtime Sports confirmed the August boxing match between Money and McGregor drew 4.3 million pay-per-view buys—the second-most of all-time behind only the fight between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.
It is not difficult to envision a rematch between Mayweather and McGregor in the Octagon drawing millions of viewers, and Tuesday's tweets would only add to the storyline. It would also represent a flipping of the script with Mayweather competing in an unfamiliar setting after McGregor's first professional boxing match came against the 50-0 fighter.
Despite notable early punches from McGregor, Mayweather ultimately seized control of their August clash in the middle portion and won via technical knockout in the 10th round.