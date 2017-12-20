Conor McGregor Tweets 'P---y' Shortly After Floyd Mayweather Denies UFC Interest

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Conor McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the boxing ring but appeared to take the fight to social media Wednesday with a tweet seemingly directed at Mayweather.

McGregor followed with an image with his two UFC belts:

McGregor's tweets appeared to be in response to Mayweather's denial he is going to fight in UFC during an interview with FightHype.

"I never said I was going to fight in the UFC. I didn't say that," Mayweather said (h/t MMA Weekly). "I said if I wanted to and what I could do. I'm not going to do it though."

Money's comments come after UFC President Dana White said his MMA promotion was discussing a potential deal with the undefeated boxer, per ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto.

This isn't the first time the notion of Mayweather fighting in the UFC has emerged. He said during a live stream on Instagram on Dec. 12, via Fight Hype, the company offered a "three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon [to] make a billion dollars."

That may seem like an enormous amount of money, but Mayweather is a significant draw in the combat sports world. Brian Campbell of CBS Sports reported Showtime Sports confirmed the August boxing match between Money and McGregor drew 4.3 million pay-per-view buys—the second-most of all-time behind only the fight between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

It is not difficult to envision a rematch between Mayweather and McGregor in the Octagon drawing millions of viewers, and Tuesday's tweets would only add to the storyline. It would also represent a flipping of the script with Mayweather competing in an unfamiliar setting after McGregor's first professional boxing match came against the 50-0 fighter.

Despite notable early punches from McGregor, Mayweather ultimately seized control of their August clash in the middle portion and won via technical knockout in the 10th round.