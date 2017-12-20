Floyd Mayweather Denies Being in Talks with UFC, Doesn't Know What Future Holds

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather is never coming to UFC. The recently retired boxing legend shot down any rumors of him joining the mixed martial arts promotion in an interview with FightHype.

“I never said I was going to fight in the UFC. I didn’t say that,” Mayweather said (h/t MMA Weekly). “I said if I wanted to and what I could do. I’m not going to do it though.”

Mayweather, 40, fought UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match Aug. 26 in the latter's professional debut in the discipline. Mayweather earned a 10th-round TKO to move to 50-0 and subsequently announced his retirement.

Rumors of Mayweather potentially fighting in UFC came after he said he could make a billion dollars in mixed martial arts if he tried. UFC president Dana White responded (h/t MMA Weekly) to those comments by saying he and Mayweather had discussions about the boxer attempting mixed martial arts.