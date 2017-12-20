Floyd Mayweather Denies Being in Talks with UFC, Doesn't Know What Future Holds

Floyd Mayweather is never coming to UFC. The recently retired boxing legend shot down any rumors of him joining the mixed martial arts promotion in an interview with FightHype. 

“I never said I was going to fight in the UFC. I didn’t say that,” Mayweather said (h/t MMA Weekly). “I said if I wanted to and what I could do. I’m not going to do it though.”

Mayweather, 40, fought UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match Aug. 26 in the latter's professional debut in the discipline. Mayweather earned a 10th-round TKO to move to 50-0 and subsequently announced his retirement.

Rumors of Mayweather potentially fighting in UFC came after he said he could make a billion dollars in mixed martial arts if he tried. UFC president Dana White responded (h/t MMA Weekly) to those comments by saying he and Mayweather had discussions about the boxer attempting mixed martial arts.

“That’s not what I said. Exactly what I said is this, if I made a billion dollars before, I could do it again. If I chose to get in the UFC and fight three fights or fight four fights and then fight Conor McGregor, I could make a million dollars, which I can. I can do it in three fights or even four fights, I could do make a billion dollars if I choose to get into the Octagon and fight,” Mayweather explained when speaking to FightHype.

“We just don’t know what the future holds for Floyd Mayweather. I don’t look forward to getting back in a boxing ring. That’s what I don’t look forward to doing. I’m just saying I could—I’m not doing it—but I’m saying what I could do to make a billion dollars quick if I wanted to do that. That’s what I was saying.”

Mayweather attempting MMA never made much sense. If he was looking to pad his finances a little, it wouldn't be that hard for him to book another boxing match. A second McGregor fight would easily generate enough revenue to get him a nine-figure check, all without much possibility of him tarnishing his perfect boxing record.

Going into MMA in his 40s would be asking for a disastrous result that could irreparably harm his brand. 

