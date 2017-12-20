Dana White: UFC, Floyd Mayweather in Talks for Boxer to Join MMA Promotion

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. could bring his unique talents to the world of mixed martial arts.

Per ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, UFC President Dana White said the MMA promotion is talking to Mayweather about a deal:

"We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal. It's real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren't real? He usually tips his hand when he's in the media and then that s--t ends up happening.

"We're interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor f--king happened. Anything is possible."

White and Mayweather got to know each other well when they were negotiating a deal that allowed McGregor to step into a boxing ring against the undefeated superstar.

During a Dec. 12 live stream on Instagram, via Fight Hype, Mayweather said UFC had offered him a "three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon [to] make a billion dollars."

Following his win over McGregor on Aug. 26, Mayweather said his boxing career was over.

"You won't see me in the ring no more," Mayweather said, via Fernanda Prates and John Morgan of MMAjunkie. "Any guy that's calling me out? Forget it. I'm OK. I had a great career. I had a tremendous career."

Mayweather is 40 years old and has never competed in mixed martial arts. He is always in search of ways to make money. His boxing match with McGregor earned the second-biggest pay-per-view numbers ever with 4.3 million buys, behind only his 2015 bout with Manny Pacquiao (4.6 million).

Bringing Mayweather to the UFC and setting up a potential rematch with McGregor in the MMA world could lead to another massive buyrate that would be financially beneficial to everyone involved.