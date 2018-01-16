Report: JJ Redick's Leg Injury Isn't Considered Serious; Won't Miss Much Time

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers swingman JJ Redick is expected to miss a "only a short window of time" after suffering a left leg injury against the Toronto Raptors on Monday afternoon, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

An MRI revealed a bone edema and a small cortical crack in his leg, according to The Athletic's Derek Bodner, who added he'll be re-evaluated in 10 to 14 days.

Losing Redick for a significant amount of time would be a concern for the 76ers considering they brought him aboard this offseason to provide veteran leadership—as well as scoring from the wing—on a team filled with promising young stars.

He is averaging 17.3 points and 3.3 assists per game in his first season with Philadelphia, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three.

Redick has been a consistent scoring force throughout his NBA career, averaging double-digit point totals every season since 2010-11. His marksmanship from deep is especially valuable for Philadelphia when opposing defenses focus too much attention on Joel Embiid on the blocks or Ben Simmons handling the ball.

Look for the Sixers to give more playing time to the combination of Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson on the wing.

Redick's shooting opens up Philadelphia's offense in a major way. He's averaging the second-most points on the team, which means Covington, Simmons and Dario Saric will have to pick up some of his scoring slack while he's sidelined.