Report: Diddy to Meet Investors over Panthers Bid; Colin Kaepernick Involved

Andy Kropa/Associated Press

Sean "Diddy" Combs is "moving to set meetings with potential investors in hopes of shaping a prospective ownership group" with the intent of potentially buying the Carolina Panthers, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Combs has also consulted with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, per Robinson:

"According to a source close to the quarterback, Kaepernick has already begun reaching out to a handful of business leaders, venture capitalists and sports icons to discuss an ownership group. The source close to Kaepernick said the quarterback had a 'shared vision' with Combs about creating an ownership group that more closely represents the racial makeup of the league’s players, which is about 70 percent African-American. To date, the NFL has never had an African-American majority owner."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.