Martin Perez Underwent Surgery on Elbow Injury After Incident with Bull

Texas Rangers left-handed pitcher Martin Perez is likely out until May 1 after breaking the radial head in his non-pitching elbow during an incident involving a bull, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.



He underwent surgery last week.

Grant noted, "It is possible Perez could get back earlier, but Rangers planning for him to be out first few weeks." He added that the bull in the incident was in a holding pen but made a "move that startled Perez," causing him to fall.

The injury occurred at Perez's ranch in Venezuela, per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jeff Cavanaugh of 105.3 The Fan added, "[Rangers president of baseball operations and general manager] Jon Daniels says Martin Perez is optimistic about an aggressive plan to be ready by Opening Day, but they're planning to maybe not have him for four weeks or so of the season."

Perez, 26, made 32 starts for the Rangers in 2017, going 13-12 with a 4.82 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 185 innings. He closed the season on a strong note, however, going 8-2 in his last 11 starts.

Since having Tommy John surgery in 2014 and undergoing over a year of rehab, he's thrown a combined 383.2 innings for the Rangers in his past two seasons.