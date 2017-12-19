Lane Kiffin, FAU Reportedly Agree on 10-Year Contract Extension

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Florida Atlantic University and head football coach Lane Kiffin reached an agreement Tuesday on a 10-year contract extension.

Chris Low of ESPN.com confirmed the re-signing and passed along comments from FAU president Dr. John Kelly about the long-term deal.

"This is further proof of FAU's unbridled ambition," Kelly said.

The contract runs through December 2027, per Low. Financial details weren't immediately released.

Kiffin ranked 80th among FBS head coaches with $950,000 in total pay for 2017, according to USA Today.

On Monday, he told Jake Elman of the Palm Beach Post he was pleased with what the contract discussions represented amid his first season on the job.

"I think (the talk of a new contract) shows a lot," Kiffin said. "It shows where we are as a program, what the leadership of the university feels about us and the direction that we're headed is great."

Florida Atlantic started the 42-year-old coach's debut campaign with a 1-3 record. The Owls have rattled off nine consecutive victories, however, earning them a place in Tuesday night's Boca Raton Bowl against MAC opponent Akron.

Kiffin previously served as head coach at the University of Tennessee (7-6 in one season) and USC (28-15 in three-plus seasons) at the collegiate level. He also posted a 5-15 record with the Oakland Raiders in the NFL in just over a year at the helm from 2007 to 2008.

The former Fresno State quarterback also spent three years as Alabama's offensive coordinator before taking the FAU job.

OddsShark notes the Owls are massive 22.5-point favorites in Tuesday's clash with the Zips.