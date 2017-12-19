Manchester United Transfer News: United Reportedly Keen on Stefan de Vrij

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly accelerated their interest in Stefan de Vrij in an effort to beat Premier league rivals Liverpool to the signing of the Lazio centre-back.

Italian source Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Metro) revealed United have already spoken to the Serie A club about Netherlands international De Vrij. It means the Old Trafford club may have moved ahead of Liverpool, after the latter had a £30 million offer rebuffed during the summer transfer window, per Metro.

The report from Metro also stated how Lazio are trying to get their key defender to sign a new contract, one set to include a release clause worth "around £22 million."

United winning the race for De Vrij would be a coup for manager Jose Mourinho, despite a plethora of options at the back. Those options have been thinned somewhat this season since Mourinho revealed to MUTV Eric Bailly has been ruled out for at least "two or three months" following surgery to fix an ankle problem.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

It's left Mourinho relying on England internationals Chris Smalling and Phil Jones. The latter is a major talent, but one who has experienced his own share of injuries.

Victor Lindelof joined from Benfica in the summer but has made just four starts in England's top flight. Meanwhile, Marcos Rojo is able to fill in, but he isn't always the most disciplined defender.

De Vrij's aggression in the air and comfort in possession would make him an asset for any top club. Those keen on the Dutchman will have been buoyed by a report from La Repubblica (h/t TalkSport) revealing Lazio will sell De Vrij during the January transfer window if he refuses to sign a new contract.

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

However, both United and Liverpool could ultimately miss out on the 25-year-old. A recent report from Neil Moxley of the Mirror said the player wants to stay in Serie A amid an offer worth £25 million from Inter Milan.

It would be in United's interest to convince De Vrij the Premier League should be his next destination. Mourinho has built a strong defence, but Arsenal and league leaders Manchester City exposed vulnerabilities recently, hinting at the need for an infusion of talent.