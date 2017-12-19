Report: Alabama LB Dylan Moses Needs Surgery on Season-Ending Foot Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2017

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 04: Dylan Moses #18 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a sack against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a broken foot during the team's practice Monday and will require surgery, according to Charlie Potter of 247Sports.

Moses, a freshman, accumulated 30 tackles (5.5 tackles for loss), 1.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 11 games (two starts).

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

