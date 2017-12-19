Report: Alabama LB Dylan Moses Needs Surgery on Season-Ending Foot Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a broken foot during the team's practice Monday and will require surgery, according to Charlie Potter of 247Sports.

Moses, a freshman, accumulated 30 tackles (5.5 tackles for loss), 1.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 11 games (two starts).

