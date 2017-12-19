Arsenal Transfer News: Agent Reveals Jakub Jankto Won't Leave Udinese in January

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Jakub Jankto's agent, Beppe Riso, has revealed his client will stay at Udinese for the rest of the season amid interest from a host of clubs, including Arsenal.

Riso told Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato.com: "He could be a good player for the Premier League because he has the right qualities to play there. We’ll talk about his possible transfer at the end of the season, now he is only focused on Udinese."



Calciomercato noted how both the Gunners and AC Milan are keen on Jankto. This is not the first time Arsenal have been linked with the 21-year-old playmaker.

Last month, another report from Calciomercato said the north London club is tracking Jankto. Earlier this month, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t TalkSport.com) revealed Udinese had set the asking price at £22 million amid interest from Arsenal, Everton and Serie A duo Juventus and Inter Milan.

Alberto Lancia/Associated Press

Arsenal's need for extra options in midfield has become more obvious after manager Arsene Wenger ruled Aaron Ramsey out until January with a hamstring injury, per James Benge of the London Evening Standard.

Ramsey's injury has meant Jack Wilshere starting the Gunners' last two matches in the Premier League. Yet Wilshere's own lengthy injury history makes it a risk for Wenger to play him regularly, particularly during a festive period traditionally crammed with fixtures.

Wilshere is also out of contract next summer, while Ramsey's deal is up in 2019, making identifying potential replacements a priority for Wenger.

Arsenal also haven't been helped by Granit Xhaka's ongoing struggles in the middle. John Cross of the Daily Mirror lamented the Switzerland international's form after the recent 1-0 win over Newcastle United:

With Mohamed Elneny and Francis Coquelin unconvincing and Santi Cazorla still recovering from ankle surgery, Wenger's squad could become dangerously short in midfield. A player equipped with Jankto's technique and work rate would surely be at home in Arsenal's possession-based style of play.

He's not the only midfielder the Gunners have been linked with this winter. Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi has also been tipped to move to the Emirates Stadium during the January transfer window, according to Spanish source El Gol (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express).

While N'Zonzi would give Arsenal an aggressive ball-winner, the Frenchman wouldn't offer the same comfort on the ball as Jankto.

Whatever style of player he chooses, Wenger would be wise to add at least one midfielder to his squad, either next month or in the summer.