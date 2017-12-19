Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Star an 'Obsession' for Celtics, Other Teams

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Multiple NBA teams reportedly have an "obsession" with trading for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis should the Pels decide to part ways with him, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Specifically, Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics have "remained vigilant" on the idea of trading for Davis. He added that the star knows of Boston's interest, but New Orleans has no plans to deal him currently.

The 24-year-old Davis is in the midst of his sixth NBA season, and he is already a four-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA First Team selection and a two-time All-Defensive Second Team selection.

In 25 games this season, the former Kentucky standout is averaging 25.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest.

While Davis has put up MVP-caliber numbers in recent years, team success has eluded the Pelicans.

In Davis' time with the franchise, it has made just one playoff appearance, resulting in a first-round, four-game sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.

The Pelicans acquired center DeMarcus Cousins in a trade with the Sacramento Kings last season, and while he has formed a productive combination with Davis, there isn't enough around them for the team to be true contenders in the competitive Western Conference.

Davis and the Pelicans are seventh in the conference at 15-15, but a quick playoff exit would be likely against an opponent such as the Warriors or Houston Rockets.

The Pels still have some time to build a contender around Davis, as he is under contract for three more seasons beyond 2017-18 before he'll hit free agency in 2021.