Ohio State Stopped Recruiting 5-Star DE Micah Parsons over NCAA Violations

Photo credit: 247Sports

Due to self-reported NCAA violations, Ohio State reportedly stopped recruiting highly touted class of 2018 defensive end prospect Micah Parsons.

According to Colin Hass-Hill of The Lantern, Ohio State was once the favorite to land Parsons, but it declared itself ineligible to recruit him any longer after it reported violations to the NCAA on Sept. 26.

Per Hass-Hill, the violations occurred when Parsons visited the set of ESPN's College GameDay prior to Ohio State's loss to Oklahoma on Sept. 9.

While Parsons is not named in Ohio State's violation records, he is believed to be the recruit in question due to several Twitter photos of him on the College GameDay set, according to Hass-Hill.

The violation was reportedly that Parsons was in the presence of media members on the set, and that his visit was made public knowledge.

As part of Ohio State's self-reporting, it suspended recruiting assistant Ed Terwilliger for one game and served him a letter of reprimand.

Per 247Sports, Parsons is a 5-star recruit who ranks as the No. 4 overall player, No. 1 weak-side defensive end and No. 1 player from Pennsylvania in his class.

On Monday, Parsons tweeted he plans to make his college decision Wednesday, and he included Ohio State as one of his final six schools:

In addition to the Buckeyes, Parsons is considering Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

According to Hass-Hill, the NCAA decided it would take no further action against Ohio State after it self-reported its violations.