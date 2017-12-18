Justin Gatlin, Coach Under Doping Investigation; Agent Claims Sprinter Uses PEDs

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

American track and field star Justin Gatlin and his coach, Dennis Mitchell, are under investigation for use of performance-enhancing drugs, according to Claire Newell, Hayley Dixon, Daniel Foggo, Callum Adams and Luke Heighton of the Telegraph.

Members of his team in the training camp in Florida reportedly offered illegal substances to undercover reporters.

Gatlin's agent, Robert Wagner, claimed the sprinter had been using PEDs.

According to the report, Mitchell and Wagner admitted in a recording that drug use was still widespread in athletics and they knew ways to avoid failed tests.

Gatlin has denied any wrongdoing and has fired his coach, offering up clean drug tests from the past five years as evidence.

The 35-year-old likely won't get the benefit of the doubt thanks to his checkered past. He earned a two-year ban for illegal substances in 2001 and then received an eight-year ban in 2006, which was later cut down to four years.

The 2004 Olympic gold medalist returned to action and surprised Usain Bolt and others with a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash at the 2017 World Championships.

Reporters went undercover to his training camp explaining that an actor needed human growth hormone to train for a film. The drugs were reportedly ready to be provided from a doctor in Australia.