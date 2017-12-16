Rudy Gobert Knee Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Sprained PCL; Out 1 Month

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is reportedly expected to miss a month of action after leaving Friday night's game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden with a knee injury.

On Saturday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Gobert was diagnosed with a sprained PCL in his left knee. The post player is also dealing with a bone bruise in his tibia.

The 25-year-old Frenchman exited the team's 107-95 victory after just two minutes and did not return. He suffered the injury after a collision with teammate Derrick Favors, who rolled into his frontcourt partner's leg during a battle under the Boston basket.

He posted a message on social media after the contest:

"This group's got character, and they are going to compete no matter what the circumstances, and they did," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder told reporters.

Gobert, who was selected to the NBA All-Defensive First Team last season, is averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks across 18 appearances during the 2017-18 campaign.

The 2013 first-round pick of the Denver Nuggets just returned to the Utah lineup last week after sitting out 11 games with a bone bruise in his right leg.

Jonas Jerebko should once again join the Jazz starting five to fill the void. Ekpe Udoh and Tony Bradley could also see more playing time as part of the frontcourt rotation.