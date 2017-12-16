Senators Owner Eugene Melnyk Won't Rule Out Potential Relocation

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said Friday he won't consider selling the NHL franchise despite lagging revenue, but relocation could be an option if the financial numbers don't improve.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com passed along comments from Melnyk, who said the market in Canada's capital must "prove itself" to ensure the team's future.

"If it becomes a disaster, yes. If you start not seeing crowds showing up, yes," he said. "But for now, we are on the cusp of doing OK. It's a direct relationship, make no mistake about it, between revenue and how much you spend on players.

"We are one of the biggest spenders in this league. We spend $68 million a year. Everyone says, 'You are cheap.' Are you kidding me? Even at $68 million, that's way too much over a revenue base that we have."

                 

