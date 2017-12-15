A's OF Dustin Fowler Sues White Sox over Leg Injury at Guaranteed Rate Field

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Oakland Athletics outfielder Dustin Fowler has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago White Sox because of a leg injury he suffered in a game last summer when he was with the New York Yankees.

Per Tom Schuba of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fowler's lawsuit states the White Sox and the state agency that manages Guaranteed Rate Field were negligent when they failed to secure an unpadded electrical box he ran into during a game on June 29.

Schuba also notes Fowler's lawsuit alleges the White Sox and Sports Facilities Authority "failed to adequately inspect the right field wall and the box" and its placement at knee level was installed "in a manner so as to create a hidden and undetectable hazard."

The 22-year-old Fowler made his MLB debut during the game he was injured. He was attempting to catch a foul ball hit by White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu in the first inning when he ran into a sidewall.

The Yankees announced Fowler suffered an open rupture of his right patella tendon that required surgery. He was traded to the Athletics as part of the Sonny Gray deal on July 31.

The A's reinstated Fowler off the 60-day disabled list last month. He will have a chance to compete for the team's starting job in center field for the 2018 season.