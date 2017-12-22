De'Aaron Fox to Miss at Least 2 Weeks After Quad Injury Diagnosed as Tear

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings rookie point guard De'Aaron Fox will miss at least two weeks because of a torn quad muscle in his right leg.

On Friday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reported Fox's injury was diagnosed as a partial tear.

Fox aggravated his leg during Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center and sat out the following day against the Brooklyn Nets.

After Fox's fantastic freshman season at Kentucky, the Kings used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft to select him.

The 20-year-old has already shown glimpses of becoming a solid player, as he is averaging 9.4 points and 3.7 assists per game during his debut campaign.

Unlike many high picks, Fox hasn't had a ton of pressure on him to carry the team and be the primary ball distributor.

With 31-year-old veteran George Hill also in the backcourt, Sacramento has the luxury of bringing the rookie along slowly and giving him time to develop.

Also, since the Kings aren't in contention, they can look toward the future rather than worrying about how they fare as a whole presently.

Sacramento made the playoffs every year during an eight-season stretch from 1998-99 through 2005-06, but it has missed the postseason for 11 straight years and is about to make it 12.

Fox looks like he is part of the solution, so his gaining experience at this point in his career is a crucial aspect of turning things around in the near future.

While Fox's absence won't have much of an impact on where the Kings are in the standings, it could make them a bit less competitive, and they may need to rely more on veterans who won't be in the fold over the long haul.

Hill is the top candidate to run the point, and Buddy Hield and Malachi Richardson should see additional action at shooting guard.

The Kings could also use Hill off the ball in favor of giving second-round rookie Frank Mason III more run at point guard.

Fox is one of the biggest bright spots in what has been another difficult season for the Kings, who are 11-20 entering play Friday, and being without him will take significant excitement out of the equation.