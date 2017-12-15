LeBron James Told Lonzo Ball to 'Stay F--king Locked In' After Win vs. Lakers

Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James had some advice for Lonzo Ball when the two spoke on the court following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 121-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday night.

In a video posted to Reddit by user IT-3 (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman), James can be heard telling Ball to block out the noise and stay focused on his game.

"Find your zone and just stay f--king locked in," James said. "The media is going to ask you what I told you right now. Tell them nothing. Just be aggressive every single day. ... It's white noise to you. That's all it is. All right? Let's go."

Not surprisingly, James was coy about the discussion when pressed for details.

"I didn't tell him anything," James told TNT's Kristen Ledlow after the win. "It's not for everybody. There's enough noise out there already with Zo, and it's not for me to discuss. He has a bright future like I said the other day in my quotes."

Ball followed James' lead.

"He didn't tell me anything," the rookie told reporters.

James (25 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists) finished the night with his fourth triple-double of the season, while Ball nearly registered his third by posting 13 points, 11 dimes and eight rebounds in the loss.

The two will meet again March 11 when the Purple and Gold host the defending Eastern Conference champions at Staples Center.