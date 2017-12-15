Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Daley Blind and Stefan de Vrij

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly considering Manchester United's Daley Blind and Lazio's Stefan de Vrij as potential signings as they seek to strengthen their defensive options in the January window.

According to Marca, with Samuel Umtiti and Javier Mascherano injured—and the latter's future at the club also unclear—the Blaugrana want to bolster their centre-back choices mid-season. The Dutch duo are said to both be under consideration.

As noted in the report, Blind's contract is set to run out at the end of the campaign, although United do have an option to extend it. De Vrij is in a similar situation, meaning he can talk to potential suitors from January with a view to a free transfer in the summer.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

It's added that Real Sociedad man Inigo Martinez and Palmeiras' Yerry Mina are also being considered, but the duo "divide opinion" at the Camp Nou.

Per Spanish football journalist Rik Sharma, Umtiti was becoming a key figure at Barcelona prior to his recent injury:

The injury he picked up has left Barcelona a little short in this area, with Thomas Vermaelen stepping in alongside Gerard Pique. Given his longstanding fitness issues, you sense manager Ernesto Valverde will feel a little uneasy relying on Vermaelen.

It's why a centre-back needs to be top of Barcelona's agenda in January. Blind and De Vrij both represent sensible targets for the Blaugrana.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Blind has fallen out of favour at United this term, as he's not fancied at centre-back by Jose Mourinho and Ashley Young has taken over at left-back. With that in mind, the prospect of a move to the Camp Nou would surely be appealing for him.

As noted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, when Blind has been given opportunities lately, he has failed to take them:

"While the Azulgrana took an interest in the former Ajax man in 2014, there is a fear that his best form is behind him as Barcelona scour the market for a January bargain," the report continued.

That may push Barca in the direction of De Vrij, who has played much more consistently as a centre-back in recent years. He's shone for Lazio, adding authority, aggression and composure to the heart of their defence.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

De Vrij's contract situation means that Barcelona would potentially be able to pick him up for a cut-price amount in January, although Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Juventus are all said to be admirers, according to Marca.

WhoScored.com summed up just how important De Vrij has been for Lazio since arriving in 2014:

Blind is an intelligent and versatile footballer, meaning he'd be an asset to a lot of squads in world football. Additionally, his ability on the ball would suit Barcelona's style; the United man is an expert at building from the back.

At this point, De Vrij would be the better acquisition, though. Not only would he be cheaper, he's younger, has a higher ceiling and is more appropriately suited than his compatriot to what Barcelona need. The only issue for the player would be getting regular minutes in the side once Umtiti is fit again.