Can Hideo Itami, Rockstar Spud Overcome Cruiserweight Label and Succeed in WWE?

Credit: WWE.com

One of the least fruitful sub-sections of the WWE ecosystem awaits Hideo Itami and Rockstar Spud.

But don't count on either man withering away in the cruiserweight division. NXT's Itami is too compelling of a warrior to fade into the background as some of 205 Live's wrestlers have. And former Impact Wrestling star Spud's personality will find a home in the spotlight no matter the fate of the cruiserweight division.

After adding Enzo Amore and Kalisto to the mix, WWE's attempt to rejuvenate 205 Live is poised to continue with two significant additions.

Spud will join that show's roster following the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Itami, meanwhile, is set to debut next week.

They will enter a division that has stalled and sputtered at times. Some of the cruiserweights have struggled to stand out. Crowds have often been unenthused about their work regardless of the quality. Viewership has often been poor, as well.

In July, Wrestle Zone's Nick Paglino noted: "Talking Smack last week came in at No. 18 of the most watched shows on the WWE Network, and 205 Live did not make the top 20 shows. Furthermore, Talking Smack often times beat 205 Live in terms of ranking of WWE Network shows."

Amore's arrival in August helped created a buzz the division sorely needed.

Suddenly, the cruiserweight roster had a larger-than-life personality to go with all its top-notch ring workers. The loudmouth New Jersey native delivered a fire on the mic that brought more eyes to 205 Live.

Spud will build on that. He's an engrossing figure and a deft trash-talker with ample charisma.



As Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc pointed out, the British scrapper is just what 205 Live needs:

As soon as he arrives, Spud will compete with Amore as the division's best mic worker. WWE will have a lot more options at its disposal when it comes to scripting cruiserweight rivalries. Spud can lead the way verbally against anyone the company throws at him.

When he gets rolling, fans will glom on to him. He's funny and fiery and will grow popular enough to inspire WWE to give him opportunities outside of 205 Live.

Spud would make a fine mouthpiece for a group like Cesaro and Sheamus. He would be an entertaining Amore to someone's Big Cass. An underdog run at a midcard title is an option, too. The 5'4", 140-pound Brit has shown he can shine against bigger guys as he did against Ethan Carter III and Kurt Angle during his Impact Wrestling run.

As for Itami, he's going to be an instant hit with 205 Live.

He is fresh off a strong stretch at NXT, where he found his groove as a hard-hitting predator obsessed with others respecting him. The cruiserweight division could certainly use him. As Bill Hanstock wrote for Uproxx: "Itami should add another dimension by introducing a legitimate, terrifying ass-kicker."

WWE's experiment with doing 205 Live house shows will do far better thanks to the former Pro Wrestling Noah standout.

He will bring NXT street cred, excellence in the ring and a magnetic aura to the division. Itami clashing with the likes of Cedric Alexander, Kalisto and Mustafa Ali is going to be superb.

But the Japanese striker is bound to move out of the cruiserweight corner of WWE eventually. He'd fit right in as either an ally or enemy of Finn Balor. Much as he did at NXT against Kassius Ohno, Bobby Roode and others, he will flourish with opponents over the 205-pound mark.

Simply put, Itami and Spud will both be bigger than the cruiserweight division.