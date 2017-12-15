Aaron Judge Says He's 'Just Looking Forward to Being Around' Giancarlo Stanton

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is already looking forward to playing with new teammate Giancarlo Stanton.

"He's an MVP," Judge said Thursday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "You can learn a lot from a guy like that, just kind of watching how he goes through his normal routine. I'm just looking forward to being around him. He'll blend right into this team. We've got a good chemistry in the clubhouse. He's going to be a great fit for New York."

The Yankees announced they acquired Stanton via trade from the Miami Marlins on Monday. They sent second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league pitcher Jorge Guzman and minor league infielder Jose Devers back to Miami, but they also gained a four-time All-Star who slashed .281/.376/.631 with 32 doubles and 132 RBI in the process.

The other numbers are enticing for the Bronx Bombers, but it is Stanton's pure power that stands out.

He led the league with 59 home runs on his way to the 2017 National League MVP, finishing ahead of Judge—who was second with 52 long balls as the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year. The mere thought of those two hitting back-to-back figures to terrify the rest of the American League entering the 2018 campaign.

If there is a downside for the Yankees it is Stanton's contract. According to Spotrac, he is set to make at least $25 million in each of the next 11 seasons. The total climbs as high as $32 million from 2023 through 2025, although there is a player option after 2020 and a club option with a $10 million buyout for 2028.

Still, Stanton is joining the team that led the league with 241 long balls in 2017 and features the likes of Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius in addition to Judge.

The Yankees came within a single game of the World Series in 2017 when they lost to the eventual champion Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series and should be on the short list of title contenders in the upcoming campaign with the addition of Stanton.

It is no wonder Judge is looking forward to spending time with him.