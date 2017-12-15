James Madison vs. SDSU: FCS Playoffs 2017 TV Info, Time, More

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Eight days after the longest current winning streak in Division 1 football came close to ending, it's on the line again in the FCS Playoff semifinals.

No. 1 seed and defending champion James Madison plays host to No. 5 South Dakota State on Saturday afternoon with the opportunity to extend its winning streak to 26 games.

The Dukes' last defeat came to North Carolina on September 17, 2016, and they haven't fallen to an FCS opponent since December 5, 2015 against Colgate in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

On the other hand, South Dakota State is making its first appearance in the semifinals of the FCS postseason.

Game Information

TV Info: ESPNU

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Preview

Despite being the top seed in the FCS bracket, the Dukes experienced the tougher road to the semifinal round than the Jackrabbits.

James Madison survived an upset bid from No. 8 Weber State on Friday thanks to a 46-yard field goal by Ethan Ratke that completed an 11-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

The Dukes are led by Bryan Schor, who is the owner of the most career passing yards in program history. The senior threw for a season-high 359 yards to help the Dukes move one step away from defending their championship.

Schor has a wide variety of options to pick out in the passing game, as four of his receivers have recorded 400 or more receiving yards this season. The group is led by Terrence Alls, who has 652 receiving yards.

The Dukes have an impressive ground game as well with Trai Sharp and Marcus Marshall leading the charge. The duo has combined for 1,381 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

The top team in the FCS bracket also boasts a formidable defense that before the quarterfinals gave up 26 points over five games. Three of those five games were against ranked opponents.

James Madison's defense is led by redshirt senior Kyre Hawkins, who has 98 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Defensive backs Jordan Brown and Rashad Robinson will also be factors on Saturday, as both players have seven interceptions.

South Dakota State breezed into the semifinals with a 56-14 win over New Hampshire led by quarterback Taryn Christion, who had 190 passing yards and 55 more on the ground.

Christion's main target a week ago was Jake Wieneke, who hauled in nine passes for 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Wieneke is one of two big targets for Christion with leading receiver Dallas Goedert being the other.

Just like the Dukes, the Jackrabbits don't have a 1,000-yard rusher, but they do have a conglomerate of impressive athletes that make the run game what it is. Brady Mengarelli is the top South Dakota State rusher with 783 yards with Christion second on the list with 515.

The visiting Jackrabbits will have to improve on defense if they want to find a way past the favored Dukes. The fewest amount of points the South Dakota State defense has conceded this year is 13 against Duquesne. The Jackrabbits also limited New Hampshire and Southern Illinois to 14 points each.

If the Jackrabbits are able to get in front early, it will be because of the play of linebacker Christian Rozeboom, who has 118 tackles and seven tackles for loss to his name. If Rozeboom and his teammates can get pressure on Schor early, they'll have a chance to pull off the upset in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

