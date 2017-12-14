Yankees Trade Rumors: Orioles Reportedly Won't Deal Manny Machado to NY

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles reportedly don't want to trade All-Star third baseman Manny Machado to the division rival New York Yankees.

Dan Clark of the Big Leagues Daily reported the news Thursday, noting Baltimore prefers to trade him somewhere but wants to ensure he doesn't end up in pinstripes. What's more, Clark said the only way a Machado trade won't happen is if Orioles owner Peter Angelos vetoes it.

That Baltimore wants to ensure Machado doesn't ultimately become a Yankee is notable since The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the Chicago White Sox have been "the most aggressive suitor" for the infielder but could look to flip him to New York to bolster "what already is one of the game's best farm systems, if not the best."

ESPN's Buster Olney also reported the Yankees "expressed interest" in Machado, which makes sense considering there is a need at the hot corner. Third baseman Todd Frazier is a free agent, and New York traded third baseman Chase Headley to the San Diego Padres.

While refusing to trade Machado within its division theoretically gives Baltimore less leverage with fewer potential suitors, MLB.com's Brittany Ghiroli reported there were more than five teams discussing a potential swap for the three-time All-Star.

However, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported "there's no expectation" Machado would want to negotiate a new contract with a team that traded for him, meaning he would essentially be a one-year rental. That could make it more difficult for the Orioles to land their targeted "two young, controllable starting pitchers" in a Machado swap, per Rosenthal.

Whichever team eventually receives Machado will acquire a two-way force who has two Gold Gloves on his resume and slashed .259/.310/.471 with 33 home runs, 95 RBI and 33 doubles last season. He also drilled 37 home runs in 2016 and 35 in 2015 and is just 25 years old.