Jeremy Kerley Says a Ghost May Be How Banned Substances Got into His System

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley thinks supernatural forces may have led to his four-game suspension.

On Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of The Record noted Kerley "suggested a ghost might have done it" when discussing how a banned substance entered his system.

The Jets announced on Nov. 6 that Kerley was suspended four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy. Monday was the first day he was eligible to join the active roster.

Kerley released a statement at the time of the suspension, per the team's announcement:

"I was shocked by a positive test for Turinabol, as I have never knowingly taken any banned substances. I am 5’9” tall and 180 pounds, and I have never used steroids in my life. I’m a good athlete but anyone can look at my body composition and tell that I’m not a steroid user. While I did not have enough time prior to the deadline to resolve this case, I fully intend to investigate this matter until I am able to figure out what caused the positive test, because I know that I have done nothing wrong. When I find out what substance was tainted, I will pursue all remedies at that time because this is not right. I have and will always be a clean player, and I look forward to returning to the Jets to play against the Saints next month."

Kerley was solid for the San Francisco 49ers last season when he tallied 64 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns, but he was unable to replicate that type of impact in the eight games he played in 2017 before the suspension.

He has just 22 catches for 217 yards and a score this season and finds himself behind Robby Anderson (848 yards) and Jermaine Kearse (681 yards) in terms of production at the wide receiver spot.

Still, the Jets were just 1-3 during his absence and failed to score a point in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos. They could use another receiver on the outside who can take defensive attention away from Anderson and help open up the aerial attack.

The 5-8 Jets are two games behind the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens for the final AFC wild-card spot with only three games remaining. They are also looking up at the 6-7 Oakland Raiders and 6-7 Miami Dolphins and may need the ghost Kerley blamed for his suspension to pull off a miracle to reach the postseason.