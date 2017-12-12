Ryan Shazier Placed on IR by Steelers After Undergoing Spinal Surgery

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they placed linebacker Ryan Shazier on season-ending injured reserve.

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 6 after suffering a spinal injury while making a tackle in the Steelers' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4.

In the press release regarding Shazier's IR designation, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said the following: "Unfortunately Ryan will not be able to contribute on the field during the remainder of this season. However, even off the field, Ryan will continue to be one of our team leaders. We know his spirit and positive outlook will help him to continue in his recovery, as well as serve as an inspiration to our team."

Prior to Sunday night's 39-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Steelers players brought Shazier's jersey onto the field in a show of support.

Shazier, 25, was enjoying a career year before the injury with 89 tackles and three interceptions. He was seemingly well on his way to a second consecutive Pro Bowl nod after earning the distinction for the first time in 2016.

With the 2014 first-round pick from Ohio State out of commission, the Steelers will continue to turn to Vince Williams in the middle of the defense.

Arthur Moats, Sean Spence and L.J. Fort are also all in line to receive more playing time.