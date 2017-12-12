Greg Schiano Had $27.7M Contract with Tennessee Before Social Media Protest

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano reportedly had a proposed $27.7 million contract on the table had he become Tennessee's head coach.

Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported the news Tuesday, noting the deal was for "six-plus years." ESPN received a copy of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday. The understanding was between Schiano and since-replaced athletic director John Currie.

However, social media response and protests from the fanbase over the potential hiring caused the deal to fall apart, and the Volunteers instead hired Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.

Rovell cited a spokesperson from Tennessee who said the contract was not valid because it was never signed by the school's chief financial officer, David Miller, even though Currie and Schiano both signed it.

The semantics may be important, as Rovell noted Schiano could receive 75 percent of the deal if he thinks he was hired and fired without cause. According to Rovell, it is unclear whether Schiano will make a claim.

Schiano, who previously served as the head coach for Rutgers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, remained with the Buckeyes as defensive coordinator and helped lead them to a victory over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game after the Tennessee fallout.

As for Pruitt, he will have his work cut out for him with the Volunteers. They were 4-8 in 2017 and have just the 39th-best recruiting class in the country for 2018, per 247Sports.