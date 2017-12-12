    Greg Schiano Had $27.7M Contract with Tennessee Before Social Media Protest

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Defensive coordinator Greg Schiano of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the Big Ten Championship against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano reportedly had a proposed $27.7 million contract on the table had he become Tennessee's head coach.

    Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported the news Tuesday, noting the deal was for "six-plus years." ESPN received a copy of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday. The understanding was between Schiano and since-replaced athletic director John Currie.

    However, social media response and protests from the fanbase over the potential hiring caused the deal to fall apart, and the Volunteers instead hired Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.

    Rovell cited a spokesperson from Tennessee who said the contract was not valid because it was never signed by the school's chief financial officer, David Miller, even though Currie and Schiano both signed it.

    The semantics may be important, as Rovell noted Schiano could receive 75 percent of the deal if he thinks he was hired and fired without cause. According to Rovell, it is unclear whether Schiano will make a claim.

    Schiano, who previously served as the head coach for Rutgers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, remained with the Buckeyes as defensive coordinator and helped lead them to a victory over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game after the Tennessee fallout.

    As for Pruitt, he will have his work cut out for him with the Volunteers. They were 4-8 in 2017 and have just the 39th-best recruiting class in the country for 2018, per 247Sports.

    Related

      Tennessee Volunteers Football logo
      Tennessee Volunteers Football

      Ultimate Guide to Bowl Season

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report
      Tennessee Volunteers Football logo
      Tennessee Volunteers Football

      Jamarcus Chatman Decommits from Tennessee

      Rocky Top Talk
      via Rocky Top Talk
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Reports: SMU Hires Ex-Cal HC Sonny Dykes

      CBSSports.com
      via CBSSports.com
      Tennessee Volunteers Football logo
      Tennessee Volunteers Football

      Phillip Fulmer Ready Recruit with Jeremy Pruitt

      Rocky Top Talk
      via Rocky Top Talk