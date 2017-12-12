    Latest Reports on How Much Money LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball Will Earn in Lithuania

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 01: (L-R) LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball attend the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion on March 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

    Ball brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo are professional basketball players after signing with a Lithuanian club Monday, but their reported pay doesn't match their lofty profiles.

    According to ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony, LiAngelo and LaMelo are expected to make $500 per month in a best-case scenario and could even end up playing for free.

    In a tweet issued by Big Baller Brand on Monday night, the company stated LiAngelo and LaMelo aren't in it for the money:

    Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and GivonyLithuanian club Prienu Vytautas reached terms with the Ball brothers Monday after hours of negotiation.

    LiAngelo and LaMelo each signed one-year deals with the club after moving on from their playing situations in the United States.

    Family patriarch LaVar Ball pulled LaMelo from Chino Hills High School in October to home-school and train him. He then announced this month that LiAngelo was leaving UCLA in the midst of an indefinite suspension for shoplifting in China.

    According to Wojnarowski and Givony, the Ball brothers aren't expected to receive much playing time in the LKL for BC Prienai. It does have a club in the lower-level Baltic League, though, and there have reportedly been discussions over giving LiAngelo and LaMelo between 20 and 25 minutes per game in that league.

    LiAngelo was the No. 226 overall player and No. 50 shooting guard in his recruiting class, per 247Sports, while the same outlet ranked LaMelo as the No. 15 overall recruit and No. 4 point guard in the class of 2019.

    Their older brother, Lonzo Ball, was selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He is making over $6 million this season, according to Spotrac.

