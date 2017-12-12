Pros and Cons of Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane WWE Royal Rumble Match

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar returns to Raw next week to find out who will challenge for his WWE Universal Championship at the 2018 edition of the Royal Rumble.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Braun Strowman and Kane fought each other to become the new No. 1 contender, but the match didn't have a definitive finish. As a result, it's possible WWE Creative is looking to book a Triple Threat match for the title at the January pay-per-view.

Lesnar vs. Strowman vs. Kane is a unique option with pros and cons.

Pros

On the positive side, the Triple Threat match between Lesnar, Strowman and Kane would highlight all three men and their unique skill sets. With each of them boasting incredible strength and agility for their size, the power moves should be off the chart in the bout.

Not only will there be many opportunities for memorable spots throughout, but the fact that this matchup is also something the WWE Universe has never seen before makes this a battle worthy of being on the Royal Rumble card.

Another positive element to making this a Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship is Lesnar can walk out of the PPV with the title without pinning Strowman. WWE Creative is obviously building Strowman as one of the top stars on Raw, and letting Kane take the pinfall would be the smartest decision.

Between never seeing the matchup before and protecting everyone involved, the three-way bout at Royal Rumble would be the best decision for WWE in the short term.

Cons

On the other side of the coin, the Triple Threat is by no means the perfect decision for WWE heading into WrestleMania season. The main problem is that its abundantly clear Lesnar would retain his title at the Royal Rumble.

There are few members of the WWE Universe who look at the battle between Lesnar, Strowman and Kane and think the reigning champion will walk out of Philadelphia without his title. WWE didn't come this far with The Beast as champion to let him drop it now.

Another major issue is that a Superstar on the rise like Finn Balor—who is also due another shot at the Universal Championship—isn't being put in the position to benefit from a storyline with Lesnar.

Just as we saw from the angles with Samoa Joe and Strowman over the last several months, squaring off against The Beast can instantly boost the credibility of any wrestler, even in a hard-fought loss.

Kane and Strowman could have continued their storyline to the Royal Rumble and allowed Balor and Lesnar to steal the show as a fresh singles match the WWE Universe could support.

