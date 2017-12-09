Liverpool Transfer News: Emre Can Reportedly Agrees Terms with Juventus

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Emre Can has reportedly agreed terms on a five-year contract worth €4 million (£3.5 million) per year to sign for Juventus next summer, according to Rai Sport (h/t Football Italia).

Such an agreement would place Can one step closer to quitting Liverpool in a major blow for manager Jurgen Klopp, who had hoped to persuade the midfielder—who is out of contract next summer—to stay, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo.

Can recently told the Echo (h/t Sky Sports) how the decision about his next deal and club won't be financially motivated. Joining Juve, even in a bumper deal, would give Can a stronger chance of winning major trophies.

The Bianconeri have dominated Serie A, winning the league and Coppa Italia double in each of the last three seasons. Juve have also contested two of the last three UEFA Champions League finals, although they were beaten by La Liga opposition on both occasions, losing to Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid earlier this year.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Even so, the Turin club is in a stronger position to win top prizes than Liverpool, despite the Reds' improvement on Klopp's watch. Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League last season to qualify for the Champions League.

The Anfield club has already reached the knockout phase of Europe's premier club competition, having emerged as winners of Group E. It means progress remains steady after Klopp guided Liverpool to the League Cup and UEFA Europa League finals in 2016.

Yet the Reds lost both of those finals, proof of how elusive actually winning trophies has been for Can. The Germany international has grown in importance for Liverpool, thanks to his ability to play in midfield or as a makeshift defender.

Can boasts the strength, energy and underrated technique needed for Klopp's style of play and tactics based on relentless pressing and the ability to transition from defence to attack in an instant.

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Can's improvement in Klopp's system has kept him in the sights of clubs like Juventus. The Serie A giants have made no secret of their interest, with CEO Beppe Marotta recently saying the Binaconeri would attempt to sign the midfielder, per Calciomercato.

It's looking increasingly difficult for Liverpool to convince Can to stay. The 23-year-old is a rising star whose appetite for trophies may prove better satisfied elsewhere.