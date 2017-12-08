DeMarcus Cousins Looked for Kevin Durant After Ejections, Had to Be Restrained

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins apparently wasn't done with Kevin Durant after the two were ejected from the Golden State Warriors' 125-115 win at Smoothie King Center on Monday night following a late fourth-quarter altercation.

In a piece published Friday by the New York Times' Scott Cacciola, a photo captured by Sam Hodgson and relayed by Warriors Talk on Twitter shows Cousins being restrained as he attempted to confront Durant in the bowels of the arena.

According to Cacciola, "Cousins was storming down the hallway in search of Durant, who was making his way off the court after his ejection and toward the locker room. Security officers, aware that trouble was brewing, quickly diverted Durant to a small corridor as several others slowed Cousins's progress."

"It sucks it happened," Cousins said after the loss, per the Times-Picayune's William Guillory. "I try to go out my way to do things the right way and I felt most of it was instigated from the other end. But they felt like we both were in the wrong. It is what it is."

Back in the Warriors locker room, Durant preached the importance of keeping a cool head after he was ejected for the third time this season.

"I got to be more focused, I got to be more poised," Durant told reporters, according to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell. "I can't let anybody take me off my game. I've been in the league too long. Especially somebody like Cousins, we know that he's feisty, we know that he's emotional. We know that he plays that way so I can't get involved in that. That's who he is, I got to be me."

The Warriors, who have already bested New Orleans three times this season, will get one more crack at the Pelicans on April 7 when Cousins and Co. pay a visit to Oracle Arena.