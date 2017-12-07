    Cody Zeller Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn Meniscus; Out Indefinitely

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2017

    MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 1: Cody Zeller #40 of the Charlotte Hornets handles the ball against the Miami Heat on December 1, 2017 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

    Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors and is out indefinitely. 

    The Hornets have not decided whether Zeller will undergo surgery and are exploring treatment options.

    Zeller went down in the third quarter after scoring six points and grabbing eight rebounds in 16 minutes.

    Charlotte will also be without Frank Kaminsky, who suffered an ankle injury Wednesday. He's been ruled out for at least Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

    Johnny O’Bryant and Treveon Graham should get additional minutes in the interim, and the Hornets will probably wind up playing Dwight Howard more extended minutes.

    Zeller is averaging 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Why Sixers Co-Owner Stands with Meek Mill

      Natalie Weiner
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      76ers Send Okafor to Nets

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Kawhi Out vs. Celtics, Could Return Saturday

      San Antonio Express-News
      via San Antonio Express-News
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Most Improved Player on Every NBA Team

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report