Cody Zeller Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn Meniscus; Out Indefinitely

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors and is out indefinitely.

The Hornets have not decided whether Zeller will undergo surgery and are exploring treatment options.

Zeller went down in the third quarter after scoring six points and grabbing eight rebounds in 16 minutes.

Charlotte will also be without Frank Kaminsky, who suffered an ankle injury Wednesday. He's been ruled out for at least Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Johnny O’Bryant and Treveon Graham should get additional minutes in the interim, and the Hornets will probably wind up playing Dwight Howard more extended minutes.

Zeller is averaging 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.