    Jose Abreu Trade Rumors: White Sox Unlikely to Trade Star Despite Red Sox Talks

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2017

    Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu hits his 100th RBI of the season during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
    Jim Young/Associated Press

    The Chicago White Sox are reportedly unlikely to trade first baseman Jose Abreu this offseason, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (h/t The Score's Jason Wilson). 

    Rosenthal's report came after Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported in November that the White Sox and Boston Red Sox were engaged in trade talks involving Abreu.

    The White Sox and Red Sox completed a blockbuster trade last offseason that sent ace Chris Sale from Chicago to Boston for infielder Yoan Moncada, pitcher Michael Kopech and others.

    Chicago has stripped its team down significantly over the past year, and it is firmly entrenched in rebuilding mode.

    Trading the 30-year-old Abreu would be a logical move since he has two years of arbitration at hand before becoming a free agent in 2020, per Spotrac.

    Abreu is a one-time All-Star who has produced consistently during his four-year MLB career with at least a .290 batting average, 25 home runs and 100 RBI in each season.

    Last season, the Cuban star hit .304 with 33 homers and 102 RBI, which represented his best production since being named American League Rookie of the Year in 2014.

    Acquiring Abreu would have been a major coup for a Boston team that struggled offensively at times in 2017.

    Despite winning the American League East crown, the Red Sox ranked 27th in Major League Baseball with just 168 home runs.

    Unless Boston is able to address first base via trade or free agency, it is set to enter 2018 with veteran Hanley Ramirez as the top option at the position.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Teams Complaining About Ohtani's Process

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ranking the Ohtani Favorites Before Winter Meetings

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Marcus Stroman Has Emerged as a Top-Tier Ace

      Major League Baseball
      via Major League Baseball
      Chicago White Sox logo
      Chicago White Sox

      Assessing the Chris Sale Trade, One Year Later

      Tim Moran
      via The Loop Sports