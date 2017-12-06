    Mike Mitchell Sounds off on NFL Officiating, Calls for Roger Goodell Firing

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 04: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers stands over Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals after a hit during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 4, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell called for the firing of commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, citing the league's inconsistency with punishments in defense of teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster: 

    Smith-Schuster was suspended one game for a blind-side block on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict on Monday night. The rookie wideout stood over Burfict after the block, as if to taunt him and drew a 15-yard personal foul penalty.

