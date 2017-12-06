Mike Mitchell Sounds off on NFL Officiating, Calls for Roger Goodell Firing

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell called for the firing of commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, citing the league's inconsistency with punishments in defense of teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster:

Smith-Schuster was suspended one game for a blind-side block on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict on Monday night. The rookie wideout stood over Burfict after the block, as if to taunt him and drew a 15-yard personal foul penalty.

