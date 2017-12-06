    Roberto Luongo Expected to Miss 'Extended Time' with Lower Body Injury

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    Florida Panthers head athletic trainer Dave DiNapoli attends to goalie Roberto Luongo (1) after a play during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. Luongo had to be helped off the ice and wasn't able to put any weight on the leg. He was replaced by James Reimer. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo will miss multiple weeks after suffering a lower body injury Monday night against the New York Islanders.  

    "Whether that's three weeks, four weeks, five weeks; we'll see how his rehab goes," coach Bob Boughner said on Wednesday. "Definitely out for a while. Obviously lower body, and it's going to be an extended period of time." 

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

