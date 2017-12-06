Roberto Luongo Expected to Miss 'Extended Time' with Lower Body Injury

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo will miss multiple weeks after suffering a lower body injury Monday night against the New York Islanders.

"Whether that's three weeks, four weeks, five weeks; we'll see how his rehab goes," coach Bob Boughner said on Wednesday. "Definitely out for a while. Obviously lower body, and it's going to be an extended period of time."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

