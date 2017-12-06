Marcus Peters Suspended by Chiefs vs. Raiders for Tossing Ref's Flag into Stands

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters will be suspended for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday.

"This was something Marcus and I discussed," Reid told reporters of his decision. "I'm going to leave it at that."

Peters' suspension comes after he threw a referee's flag into the stands during Kansas City's 38-31 defeat to the New York Jets in Week 13.

