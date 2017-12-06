    Marcus Peters Suspended by Chiefs vs. Raiders for Tossing Ref's Flag into Stands

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    Kansas City Chiefs' Marcus Peters warms-up before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters will be suspended for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday.

    "This was something Marcus and I discussed," Reid told reporters of his decision. "I'm going to leave it at that."

    Peters' suspension comes after he threw a referee's flag into the stands during Kansas City's 38-31 defeat to the New York Jets in Week 13.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

