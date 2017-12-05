    Former USC LB Osa Masina Sentenced to 3 Years in Jail for Sexual Battery

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2017

    FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2016, file photo, Osa Masina, a suspended University of Southern California football player charged with rape in Utah, leaves the courtroom in Salt Lake City. Masina accused of sexual assault in Utah pleaded guilty Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, to misdemeanor charges in a deal with prosecutors. The agreement carries no possible state prison time for 20-year-old Osa Masina, but he could be sentenced to three years in county jail and probation. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Former USC linebacker Osa Masina was sentenced to three years in jail Tuesday after pleading guilty to three separate counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

    A judge sentenced Masina in Salt Lake City, where the crime took place in 2016, per TMZ Sports. The woman said Masina anally raped her at a party and forced her to perform oral sex on him while she was passed out.

    In October, the former linebacker accepted a plea, which was offered to him by prosecutors after a judge ruled multiple pieces of key evidence inadmissible. The plea deal calls for him to serve one year in jail before being placed on probation for the next two, provided he stays out of trouble. The agreement also doesn't require Masina to register as a sex offender.

    Masina, 20, has not made any public comments during the case, and his attorneys argued the encounter was consensual in court.

    USC dismissed Masina from the university last October.

