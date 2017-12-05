Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Ready to Bring Oguzhan Ozyakup Back

VI-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly ready to bring Oguzhan Ozyakup back to the club and waive the sell-on clause in the midfielder's contract with Besiktas to make a deal happen, per Turkish source Aksam (h/t TalkSport).

TalkSport's report detailed what removing the sell-on clause would mean for any Arsenal bid: "Originally an £11m offer from Arsenal would actually only set them back £7.7m. But, by agreeing to waive their right to a 30 per cent sell-on clause, the Gunners would now pay the £11m in full."

Signing Ozyakup again would help Arsenal strengthen what has become a suspect midfield in recent seasons. Specifically, the Gunners find themselves short on technical quality in the middle for the first time in a long while.

The lengthy injury absence of Santi Cazorla has robbed manager Arsene Wenger of his most assured passer from deep. Jack Wilshere is back in the fold, but the 25-year-old has also had a lot of trouble staying fit, even taking to social media to make light of his bloated injury history, per Tashan Deniran-Alleyne of Football.London.

Wilshere has yet to start a game in the Premier League as Wenger carefully manages his fitness this campaign. It means Wenger has been left to rely on Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey as his most familiar options in midfield.

Ramsey is a player whose game is defined by his contributions in the final third, rather than an ability to dictate possession. The latter talent is something Xhaka owns, but the Switzerland international has been guilty of giving the ball away in costly errors.

It doesn't help when neither Francis Coquelin nor Mohamed Elneny has managed to showcase the class and creativity on the ball Arsenal's free-flowing game is based on.

Wenger's squad used to rely on intuitive midfielders to define their fluid style of play. The approach was underpinned by an abundance of artful playmakers such as Tomas Rosicky, Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri.

Ozyakup was a member of Arsenal's academy at the time all three were bossing possession for the seniors. Having this much talent in front of him was a big reason Ozyakup couldn't make the step up.

However, the Turkey international has developed into an accomplished midfield talisman since joining Besiktas in 2012. Ozyakup boasts the vision, industry and flair Wenger's teams are built on.

It's little wonder Arsenal have shown such strong interest in bringing the player back to north London. The Gunners and Premier League rivals Everton were linked with the pass-master by Calciomercato.com last month.

Signing Ozyakup for a second time, even at the cost of £11 million, would be a bargain for Arsenal, one sure to upgrade their options in the most important area of the squad.