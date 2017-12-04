Tom Brady on Heated Argument with Josh McDaniels: 'I'm a Very Emotional Person'

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady played down the significance of a sideline argument he had with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during the team's 23-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

Brady said Monday his emotions got the better of him and that he and McDaniels have moved on, per Raul Martinez of NBC Boston:

f Brady's 30 pass attempts Sunday, only nine fell incomplete. One incompletion, in particular, sparked the discussion between Brady and McDaniels. Brady missed on a pass to Brandin Cooks on a third down in the first quarter.

According to the Boston Herald's Jeff Howe, McDaniels told Brady that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was open prior to the incompletion. NESN.com's Doug Kyed showed how both Cooks and Phillip Dorsett had plenty of space as well:

Reading Brady and McDaniels' argument as anything other than a heat-of-the-moment interaction always seemed unnecessary. It's not like the argument led to any problems for New England. The Patriots won comfortably and gained 435 yards of total offense.

McDaniels has worked as New England's offensive coordinator since 2012 and has spent 14 combined years with the Patriots over his two spells. Over that time, he and Brady have likely had a number of passionate disagreements that were eventually resolved.

If Brady and McDaniels didn't have a strong working relationship, then McDaniels almost certainly wouldn't be the team's offensive play-caller.