U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati Announces He Won't Run for Re-Election

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

United States Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati confirmed he won't run for another term when U.S. Soccer holds presidential elections in February.

"I spent a lot of time thinking about it, and talking about it with people in many different positions—many of whom told me I should run," Gulati said in a statement to ESPN.com's Sam Borden. "But in the end, I think the best thing for me personally, and for the federation, is to see someone new in the job."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

