    U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati Announces He Won't Run for Re-Election

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2017

    SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 24: Sunil Gulati prior to the World Cup Qualifier match between the United States and Honduras at Avaya Stadium on March 24, 2017 in San Jose, California. The United States won the match 6-0 (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)
    Shaun Clark/Getty Images

    United States Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati confirmed he won't run for another term when U.S. Soccer holds presidential elections in February.

    "I spent a lot of time thinking about it, and talking about it with people in many different positions—many of whom told me I should run," Gulati said in a statement to ESPN.com's Sam Borden. "But in the end, I think the best thing for me personally, and for the federation, is to see someone new in the job."

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

