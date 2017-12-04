Jerry Reese Reportedly Fired as Giants GM, Won 2 Super Bowls with Team

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The New York Giants cleaned house Monday, firing general manager Jerry Reese in addition to relieving head coach Ben McAdoo of his duties.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reported the news.

Reese, 54, has been the Giants' general manager since 2007 and has been with the organization since 1994. He previously served as a scout before becoming their director of player personnel in 2004. The team won Super Bowls XLII and XLVI under his stewardship.



New York fired McAdoo following a 2-10 start that reached its nadir over the last week when he benched quarterback Eli Manning. The move was roundly criticized as being disrespectful to Manning, who had started 210 consecutive games and won two Super Bowl MVPs with the Giants.

Giants owner John Mara was "furious" about the public criticism following the benching. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported ownership was considering moving on from McAdoo within a day of the Giants' game against the Oakland Raiders—a report that proved correct. It was previously unknown that Reese would also be on the chopping block.

"I don't want that. I don't want anybody to get fired," Manning told reporters following Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Raiders. "When a coach gets fired, it's usually because the team, the players and myself haven't performed up to our duties."

Reese previously took blame for the roster composition following the Giants' 1-6 start.

"This is the roster that I put together. I'm the reason we're 1-6," Reese said then. "We do have to play better as a team. So we lose together, we win together. I believe everyone is accountable here for what goes on. We're 1-6 together. But you can put it all on me."

Steve Spagnuolo will be named the interim head coach, with Kevin Abrams taking over as interim general manager. Abrams is in his 16th season as the team's assistant general manager.