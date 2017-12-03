    Report: Natrez Patrick Arrested After Georgia Won SEC Championship Game

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2017

    KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 30: Natrez Patrick #6 of the Georgia Bulldogs in action during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Georgia won 41-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick was arrested late Saturday evening following the Bulldogs' 28-7 SEC title game victory over Auburn and charged with a misdemeanor, according to Anthony Dasher UGASports.com.

    Patrick was arrested at 11:50 p.m. ET, though the details of the incident have not yet been reported.

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

