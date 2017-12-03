Report: Natrez Patrick Arrested After Georgia Won SEC Championship Game

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick was arrested late Saturday evening following the Bulldogs' 28-7 SEC title game victory over Auburn and charged with a misdemeanor, according to Anthony Dasher UGASports.com.

Patrick was arrested at 11:50 p.m. ET, though the details of the incident have not yet been reported.

