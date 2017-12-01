Report: Phillip Fulmer Will Replace John Currie as Tennessee Athletic Director

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

The University of Tennessee has acted swiftly to find a new athletic director to replace John Currie, reportedly hiring longtime head football coach Phillip Fulmer for the position.

Per ESPN's Chris Low, Fulmer will be named Tennessee's athletic director on Friday after the two sides finalize contract details.

Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press shared the official announcement from Tennessee chancellor Beverly Davenport about Fulmer's hiring:

Fulmer's hiring ends one part of the Tennessee saga that began Sunday when the school backed out of a deal with Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano to take over as head football coach.

Earlier Friday, Low reported Tennessee was parting ways with Currie after meeting with school officials.

College football insider Brett McMurphy reported Fulmer was sabotaging Currie's attempts to hire a new head coach in an effort to become Tennessee's athletic director, and that Currie planned to offer Washington State head coach Mike Leach the Tennessee job, but school officials "wouldn't allow him to do so."

The Volunteers have been searching for a permanent football coach since firing Butch Jones on Nov. 12. North Carolina State's Dave Doeren, Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and Purdue's Jeff Brohm were all pursued by the university before deciding to remain at their current schools, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Fulmer had a 151-52-1 record in 17 seasons as Tennessee's head coach from 1992-2008. He also led the program to one national championship in 1998 and back-to-back SEC championships in 1997 and 1998.