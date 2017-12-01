Brian Cashman Says Yankees Won't Interview Any More Candidates for Manager Job

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Friday he will not interview any additional candidates for the club's managerial opening.

According to Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News, Cashman said there will not be a second round of interviews, either. He said he will soon make his recommendation to ownership.



The six candidates who have interviewed for the job are Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners manager Eric Wedge, ESPN analyst Aaron Boone, San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens, Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward and recently retired Houston Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran.

Although the Yankees surprised many by reaching the American League Championship Series last season and falling one win short of the World Series, Cashman decided to part ways with Joe Girardi after 10 seasons.

In Girardi's decade at the helm, the Yanks reached the playoffs six times and won a World Series. They went 910-710 during the regular season, the best record of any MLB team during that time.

Perhaps the most intriguing candidate among those who interviewed for the job is Beltran; the 40-year-old retired after winning the 2017 World Series with the Astros.

Beltran spent parts of three seasons with the Yankees from 2014 through 2016, and he is among the most well-respected players in recent memory.

Following his interview Wednesday, Beltran felt good about where he stood, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch: "This is not something that you can turn away from. These types of opportunities, especially one with the Yankees, they don't come very often. I'm committed for the job, there's no doubt about that, and excited if I get the opportunity. I would love to manage. I would love to give back to the game."

The Yankees have had just two managers since Joe Torre arrived in 1996, and they remain the most successful franchise in the history of Major League Baseball.

There is an eclectic group of potential managers for Cashman to choose from, and whoever takes over the team will be leading a young, talented club.