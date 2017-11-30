    Mike Leach Reportedly Working on Contract to Be New Tennessee Head Coach

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    TUCSON, AZ - OCTOBER 28: Mike Leach head coach of the Washington State Cougars reacts during the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
    Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

    The Tennessee Volunteers are reportedly "working on a deal" with Washington State's Mike Leach to fill their head coaching vacancy, according to NBC 5's Newy Scruggs

    Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel added that Leach's name is "picking up steam," while former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is "losing steam" after he emerged as a candidate for the gig. 

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

