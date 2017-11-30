Mike Leach Reportedly Working on Contract to Be New Tennessee Head Coach

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are reportedly "working on a deal" with Washington State's Mike Leach to fill their head coaching vacancy, according to NBC 5's Newy Scruggs.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel added that Leach's name is "picking up steam," while former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is "losing steam" after he emerged as a candidate for the gig.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.