    Malcolm Jenkins Won't Demonstrate During National Anthem vs. Seahawks

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears on November 26, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins announced Thursday he won't demonstrate during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks

    The Philadelphia Inquirer's Zach Berman shared a statement from Jenkins about his decision:

    The move comes after the NFL crafted a plan in which it agreed to "contribute nearly $100 million to causes considered important to African-American communities," according to ESPN.com's Jim Trotter and Jason Reid.

    Trotter and Reid reported some players inside the league are critical of the tactics used by Jenkins and former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin. In a statement on Twitter, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid said he was leaving the coalition and Jenkins and Boldin "can no longer speak on our behalf":

    L.A. Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung also announced he was leaving the coalition, while Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills told Trotter and Reid that players "don't feel like everyone was getting the same voice" and that Jenkins and Boldin have dominated the discussions with the NFL.

    Entering the 2017 season, Jenkins was on the fence about whether he would continue protesting during the anthem and questioned whether the tactic was deflecting too much attention away from the actual aims of the protest.

    Jenkins ultimately carried over his demonstration from last year and raised his fist during the anthem before games as part of the ongoing protests.

    Related

      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Simms: Suggs' 'Phenomenal' Longevity Bright Spot for Ravens

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Inside O.J.'s Post-Prison Life

      Mark Seal
      via Vanities
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      TNF Redskins vs. Cowboys Gambling Preview

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Josh Gordon to Start for Browns in Return from Suspension

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report