Malcolm Jenkins Won't Demonstrate During National Anthem vs. Seahawks

Elsa/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins announced Thursday he won't demonstrate during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Zach Berman shared a statement from Jenkins about his decision:

The move comes after the NFL crafted a plan in which it agreed to "contribute nearly $100 million to causes considered important to African-American communities," according to ESPN.com's Jim Trotter and Jason Reid.

Trotter and Reid reported some players inside the league are critical of the tactics used by Jenkins and former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin. In a statement on Twitter, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid said he was leaving the coalition and Jenkins and Boldin "can no longer speak on our behalf":

L.A. Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung also announced he was leaving the coalition, while Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills told Trotter and Reid that players "don't feel like everyone was getting the same voice" and that Jenkins and Boldin have dominated the discussions with the NFL.

Entering the 2017 season, Jenkins was on the fence about whether he would continue protesting during the anthem and questioned whether the tactic was deflecting too much attention away from the actual aims of the protest.

Jenkins ultimately carried over his demonstration from last year and raised his fist during the anthem before games as part of the ongoing protests.